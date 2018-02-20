Watch out‚ acting world! Dancer Zodwa Wabantu is set to take over TV and cinema screens with new acting roles in the next few months.

Zodwa‚ recently made a cameo appearance on Uzalo‚ told TshisaLIVE that she is relocating to Joburg to start filming on a new TV series set for release in the next few months.

Zodwa will play the role of a young daughter who tries to help her sister on the show‚ which will air on SABC 1.

She said the show's producers approached her to play the role after seeing the impact she was making on the entertainment industry.

"Most people think that I am just a dancer who holds a Savanna in her hand but they saw something more. They told me they loved the way I was true to myself and I wasn't trying to be anyone else. They had been looking at my brand and they wanted to make it bigger and better."

One of the producers‚ Tracy Martin‚ said they were excited to have Zodwa join a project that will teach serious issues.