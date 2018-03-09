Entertainment

Zodwa: My Ben 10 is not chowing my money

By Kyle Zeeman - 09 March 2018 - 13:08
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu says her partner is not eating her money.
Image: ALON SKUY

Zodwa Wabantu may have a younger man in her life but she says that doesn't mean she's a sugar mama financing her man's lavish lifestyle.

The dancer told Afternoon Express this week that the pair knew each other for some time and used to share their money in the past.

However‚ Zodwa made it clear that she would not tolerate commentary that her new-found fame meant that her man could sit on his bum and spend her money.

"I have a Ben 10. I am happy. He is not a (typical) Ben 10. He works... at the bank. You say he is eating my money. No‚ I don't have money. I have known him for four years. We would eat a R100 together and we would survive on that."

She said that she preferred to date younger men because she was not looking for love or butterflies in her stomach‚ but companionship.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year‚ Zodwa also denied that she was dating a Ben 10 for attention.

"I am not dating a Ben 10 because I need attention or looking for love. I know what love feels and looks like‚ that is not what I am after. I am after happiness‚ being in a free space and living my best life."

