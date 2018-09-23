Teaching Swahili in SA schools a major triumph

Teaching South Africans Swahili is planting glorious seeds for Africa's future.

Something radical happened this week, perhaps even more revolutionary than the euphoric smoke that enveloped Constitutional Hill following the landmark dagga judgment.

However, the historic Afro-centric announcement that Swahili will be taught in SA schools went largely unnoticed, as most South Africans got high on weedy public discourse.

The cold reception the Swahili proclamation received reminded one of the timid embrace it received from African heads of state and diplomats 14 years ago in Addis Ababa. The outgoing African Union (AU) chair, Mozambican president Joaquim Chissano, stood to announce the official adoption of the widely spoken language as one of the five AU working languages, in addition to French, English, Arabic and Portuguese.

For a continent known for gratuitous standing ovations, the timidity was even more pronounced when the Portuguese-speaking Chissano stood up to deliver his entire speech in Swahili.