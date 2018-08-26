News

NPA revive Bobby Motaung World Cup case

By Ngwako malatji - 26 August 2018 - 10:05
Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung is likely to be back in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court to face charges of fraud relating to the building of the Mbombela Stadium.
Image: Gallo Images / Mohau Mofokeng

The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority in Mpumalanga have confirmed that they are reviving the fraud case against Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung and his business associates.

NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed that advocate Patrick Nkuna, investigator Mashudu Mashamba as well as Hawks boss Zama Basi met and discussed the revival of the case.

"We can confirm that the meeting took place in the Hawks offices where the decision to revive the case was taken," she said.

"However, the case has not been placed on the court roll yet, it is currently not with us but it's still with the Hawks," Nyuswa said.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the revival of the case.

