Wales stun Springboks in Washington

Rassie Erasmus's tenure as Springbok coach started badly as his side went down 22-20 to Wales in Washington.

The Boks did well to fight back from a 14-3 deficit to level out the game at 17-all.

However, two errors by Robert du Preez allowed Wales to score a late try.

The match itself never started to look like a spectacle because of the nature of the teams but Wales showed better continuity and cohesion.

The Boks conceded two soft tries to gift the Welsh a 11-point lead.

The Boks drew early blood through Elton Jantjies's 18th minute penalty and despite some promising phase building, somehow made two lapses that allowed Hallam Amos and Tomos Williams to score two tries in three minutes.

The first try through Amos in the 31st minute was a result of slack breakdown work.

The Welsh flooded the ruck after Curwin Bosch was caught in possession. They recycled possession quickly and Amos scored in the corner.

Another defence lapse saw Gareth Anscombe cut through a gap after a catching a stray kick.

Again the Welsh quickly recycled the ball and Williams crossed the whitewash.

The Boks were quick out of the blocks and scored four minutes after Travis Ismaiel intercepted George North's stray pass deep in the Welsh 22m area.

The Welsh should have extended their lead when Ross Moriarty broke the line in the 50th minute.

In the ensuing four-man overlap, all Owen Watkins needed to do was to pass but he knocked on.

His bad game was compounded when he was sin-binned in the 57th minute for a professional foul.

The Boks capitalised on his absence when Makazola Mapimpi scored in the left-hand corner moments later to bring the Boks level.

Du Preez came on for Jantjies and even though he landed a 74th minute penalties, his two clearance kicks that were charged down led to Ryan Elias's 75th minute try.

That was all she wrote for the Boks on their American expedition despite a late charge that was ended by an unfortunate knock-on.

Scorers:

Wales:

Tries: Hallam Amos, Tomos Williams, Ryan Elias

Conversions: Gareth Anscombe (2)

Penalty: Anscombe

South Africa:

Tries: Travis Ismaiel, Makazole Mapimpi

Conversions: Elton Jantjies (2)

Penalties: Jantjies, Robert du Preez