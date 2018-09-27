Everyone's mad about Sho Madjozi

Since bursting onto the scene with her Dumi hi Phone - Xitsonga rapper Sho Madjozi has not only made her culture and language trendy, she has become a huge influencer in the fashion stakes.

The rapper is proudly African as she pairs her brightly coloured traditional skirt, xibelani, with snazzy sneakers, bold make-up and trendy braids with dangling sides. Many are following her lead, which has convinced the Huku hitmaker to start her own fashion line.

"People love to do the styles I do. It's cool. My style is Tracksuit Mafia with a touch of Tsonga Princess. I will unveil the fashion line after the Global Citizen Festival in New York City where I get to perform alongside Cardi B, Janet Jackson, John Legend and a few others.

"It's an incredible opportunity. My album will follow shortly afterwards. This trip keeps getting more exciting and I'm grateful to the fans whose support make it possible. We're going to do the most."