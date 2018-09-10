Entertainment

Sjava, D’banj and Trompies headline One Source Live festival

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 10 September 2018 - 11:26
Trompies
Image: Supplied

After a lauded showing in March, music, art, fashion, and photography festival One Source Live will stage a second instalment in November.

Celebrating African creativity, the concert’s headline acts have just been announced.

The artists will be BET award-winning rapper Sjava, Nigerian music sensation D’banj, gqom trailblazers Distruction Boyz as well as legendary kwaito outfit Trompies.

South African Music Awards winner Shane Eagle and hip-hop spinner DJ pH complete the list.

PHOTOS | Khanyi Mbau and Thembisa Mdoda rub shoulders with 'Brooke Logan'

Lang hosted a fancy and intimate private dinner with Mzansi A-listers.
Entertainment
4 days ago
D'banj
Image: Supplied

One Source Live creative revolutionaries Khuli Chana, Sho Madjozi, Trevor Stuurman and Osborne Macharia will once again return with new installations and musical collaborations.

The concert will take place on Saturday  November 17 at No 1 Fox Street in the Johannesburg inner city.

The multimedia festival unfolds on various stages and platforms. The last festival saw Bongo Maffin reunite on stage. Nigerian reggae-dancehall star Patoranking and gqom maverick DJ Maphorisa also performed.

PHOTOS | Khanyi Mbau and Thembisa Mdoda rub shoulders with 'Brooke Logan'

Lang hosted a fancy and intimate private dinner with Mzansi A-listers.
Entertainment
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
X