Sjava, D’banj and Trompies headline One Source Live festival

After a lauded showing in March, music, art, fashion, and photography festival One Source Live will stage a second instalment in November.

Celebrating African creativity, the concert’s headline acts have just been announced.

The artists will be BET award-winning rapper Sjava, Nigerian music sensation D’banj, gqom trailblazers Distruction Boyz as well as legendary kwaito outfit Trompies.

South African Music Awards winner Shane Eagle and hip-hop spinner DJ pH complete the list.