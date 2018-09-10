Sjava, D’banj and Trompies headline One Source Live festival
After a lauded showing in March, music, art, fashion, and photography festival One Source Live will stage a second instalment in November.
Celebrating African creativity, the concert’s headline acts have just been announced.
The artists will be BET award-winning rapper Sjava, Nigerian music sensation D’banj, gqom trailblazers Distruction Boyz as well as legendary kwaito outfit Trompies.
South African Music Awards winner Shane Eagle and hip-hop spinner DJ pH complete the list.
One Source Live creative revolutionaries Khuli Chana, Sho Madjozi, Trevor Stuurman and Osborne Macharia will once again return with new installations and musical collaborations.
The concert will take place on Saturday November 17 at No 1 Fox Street in the Johannesburg inner city.
The multimedia festival unfolds on various stages and platforms. The last festival saw Bongo Maffin reunite on stage. Nigerian reggae-dancehall star Patoranking and gqom maverick DJ Maphorisa also performed.