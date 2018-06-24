Raw passion drives style of Musa Bilankulu

Fashionista Musa Bilankulu hardly wears any designer clothing label besides G-Star Raw, vouchsafing that the most expensive item in his wardrobe is from the Dutch designer is a pair of jeans costing R4000.

In case you've not noticed, the versatile Lamontville Golden Arrows defender's Raw-mania dates back to 2009, when his then teammate and close friend Kagisho "KG" Dikgacoi made a lucrative switch from Arrows to English club Fulham.

"My addiction for G-Star Raw clothes started way back in 2009 when KG moved to England. He would come back with these beautiful jeans and other stuff. I was inspired by his style," said Bilankulu.

"I got into the habit of giving him money so that he would purchase the items for me in London. I hardly rock any clothing label other than Raw. It makes me feel good. The most expensive Raw product I own is a R 4000 jean."

Born in Malamulele, Limpopo, Bilankulu, 33, said he spends his spare time indoors with his family, his fiancee and their five-year-old daughter Rhandzu. The well-travelled defender-cum-midfielder also revealed he was about to tie the knot "soon".

"I am not that person who likes to go out. I always spend my spare time with my family indoors. Oh... I should tell you that I will get married soon and have a proper brood. At the moment I have only Rhandzu but I am planning to have four more kids after the wedding," noted Bilankulu.

"I come from a big family and I also want to have my own big one. I believe that it's a wise idea to have many kids because when they grow up they help uplift one another. At home, I have four siblings and we are there for each other in time of need."

Bilankulu is one of the most experienced active players in the Absa Premiership.