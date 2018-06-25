Julius Malema appears in court on land invasion charges

The controversial politician’s criminal case stalled because he is challenging the constitutionality of the law under which he is charged.

Malema faces criminal charges relating to alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act. Malema vowed to challenge the constitutionality of the Act under which he has been charged for allegedly inciting his supporters to invade land.

In 2014 he told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein: “We’re going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land. I come from Seshego – if there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

On Monday EFF supporters‚ dressed in red‚ filled the public gallery Monday as their leader – dressed in a black suit – stood in the dock.