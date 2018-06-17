Gift Links: Rising star finds new highs in Egypt
Gift Links counts going to see the Pyramids of Giza as the highlight of his six months stay in Egypt.
The former Platinum Stars attacker went from the lifeless mountains of Phokeng in Rustenburg to the famous magical ancient structures in north Africa.
"Seeing the pyramids for the first time was an incredible experience. Those things are humongous," Links said.
"It's just unbelievable that they were made by human beings. I knew a bit about them from school and reading history but I never thought that I would go there in person.
"I am from a small town in Rustenburg and I never thought that one day I would be staying in Egypt."
The 19-year-old took a brave decision to accept a transfer offer from Alassiouty in the Egyptian Premier League in January.
The teenager left his family and home comforts to take on the challenge that was 6500km away.
He is currently back home on holiday before flying back out tomorrow for the start of the pre-season.
Links said his parents, Jacob and Dikeledi, were proud of him despite earlier reservations about his relocation.
"My parents were happy to see me after being away for the first time from them for months. They are proud that I am doing well and playing regularly there."
So how is life in the north African nation?
"It's completely different to here at home. It's a cool country and has a lot of things that a person can explore."
The star has settled well into life abroad and has even picked up a bit of an accent.
"I have been learning Arabic. Not many people speak English there and even if they do they don't like to speak it because they are proud of their own language," he said.
There is no turning back for Links who has eyed Europe as his next destination.
"Maybe in the next few years, if I can play in France, that would be a good place to start in Europe."