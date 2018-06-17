Gift Links: Rising star finds new highs in Egypt

Gift Links counts going to see the Pyramids of Giza as the highlight of his six months stay in Egypt.

The former Platinum Stars attacker went from the lifeless mountains of Phokeng in Rustenburg to the famous magical ancient structures in north Africa.

"Seeing the pyramids for the first time was an incredible experience. Those things are humongous," Links said.

"It's just unbelievable that they were made by human beings. I knew a bit about them from school and reading history but I never thought that I would go there in person.

"I am from a small town in Rustenburg and I never thought that one day I would be staying in Egypt."

The 19-year-old took a brave decision to accept a transfer offer from Alassiouty in the Egyptian Premier League in January.

The teenager left his family and home comforts to take on the challenge that was 6500km away.

He is currently back home on holiday before flying back out tomorrow for the start of the pre-season.