SA a second home for Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento

It never crossed Ricardo Nascimento's mind that one day he would be living on a different continent - in Africa nonetheless - earning a living doing what he loves.

Nascimento is more than 7700km away from home in Ilheus, Brazil, but the Mamelodi Sundowns defender is having the time of his life.

"South Africa has been awesome since I arrived and in many ways it's similar to Brazil with the weather and the people.

"I have been here for more than two years now and it's great here, definitely my second home," Nascimento said.

Since joining Sundowns in 2016, the 31-year-old has won the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup and the Absa Premiership titles.

The Brazilian is not the only South American footballer to have made SA their home. Over recent years a new wave of players from the Americas has invaded the PSL including Gustavo Paez, Leonardo Castro (both at Kaizer Chiefs) and Gaston Sirino, also at Sundowns.