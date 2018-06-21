Ria Ledwaba: Godmother of the local game

Ria Ledwaba is unapologetic about making strides in the football industry, supporting Danny Jordaan and sticking to her little blonde crop.

With hardly a month in office as the first woman vice-president for the SA Football Association (Safa), Ledwaba says this appointment is only the "beginning" for women in this country.

"My appointment is a huge victory not just for myself but for all the women in the football fraternity.

"We've not seen women come up in positions of power and there are plenty of us. It's time to choose women, it's not an easy task but it is time."

In the same breath, Ledwaba is firmly sticking to her guns on backing Jordaan amid calls by gender activists that the Safa boss should be suspended following allegations of rape.

Jordaan has for the past year been under public scrutiny after former ANC MP and musician Jennifer Ferguson opened a rape case against him.