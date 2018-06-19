Whitney Houston lives on in Belinda Davids

SA's own Whitney Houston, Belinda Davids, has become a global sensation.

But she says there's a whole lot that goes into the tribute act than just singing. First of all, she no longer enjoys the privacy she once had and spends most of her time travelling rather than with family.

She's also had to restrict herself from the luxuries of life - to not only sound like Whitney, but look like her too. But she's not complaining.

Davids was discovered by Showtime Australia. After [visiting] 12 countries and auditioning more than 15000 women Davids was their perfect pick.

She mimics Whitney down to the T - head, hands and mouth movements too, and it comes to her naturally as she spent her childhood years studying the videos of the US superstar.

Once in Hong Kong, she was asked to perform a capella to prove she wasn't lip-synching. Davids performs six nights a week for seven months of the year and maintains that she still loves it and never gets bored.

"I wear the colours Whitney liked to wear on stage. I wear her legendary curls because that's what she wore for most of her career and we have seven costume changes in the show to mimic her style on stage," she says.