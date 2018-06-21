'Salah could have made a difference from game one'

Had Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah arrived at the World Cup fully fit, things would have turned differently for Egypt, who face early exit from the tournament after losing both of their Group A matches.

This is the sentiment of former Bidvest Wits Egyptian striker Amr Gamal, who has 19 caps for the Pharaohs. The 26-year-old forward also feels luck has not been on his nation's side, saying scoring an own goal showed the north Africans were unfortunate.

Salah was always a doubt to replicate his Liverpool form for Egypt at the World Cup after he suffered a shoulder injury at the hands of Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos in the Uefa Champions League final last month.

He was an unused substitute in Egypt's opener, which they lost

1-0 to Uruguay last week, but was drafted into the starting line-up in their 3-1 thumping by hosts Russia on Tuesday.

"I think if Salah had started the first match things would have been different," Gamal told Sowetan from Egypt. "Salah is a world-class player and, when he's fit, he is capable of doing big things, his lack of fitness killed us [Egypt].

"Luck was also not on our side. Conceding an own goal is a bad luck [referring to Ahmed Fathy's own goal against Russia]. The first game we were better, but they [Uruguay] stole the points with a late goal. I hope this is a big lesson going forward."

Salah scored from the spot in their defeat to Russia but the reigning English Professional Footballer's Association Player of the Season made little impact.

Egypt's last Group A match against Saudi Arabia on Monday will be dead rubber as both nations have already bombed out of the tournament.