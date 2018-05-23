Somizi, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps to host Samas
That Somizi reign just won’t let up.
The popular TV/ radio personality and newly-minted Black Opal ambassador will return as host of the South African Music Awards (Samas) for a third consecutive time.
Taking place on 2 June in Sun City, he will be joined by TV/radio presenter Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Popps.
"We are going all out to ensure that SAMA24 is a dazzling experience," RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said.
"As the most credible and premier music awards show in the land, we have to keep up the standards and the hosting team is proof that we have secured only the finest and best our country has to offer.
"We believe Somizi, Dineo and Mpho will hit all the right notes and leave us entertained."
The 10 finalists for the public-voted Record of the Year were announced last Friday shortlisted from the 20 semi-finalists that were first announced in April.
AKA leads the pack with his two hits The World Is Yours and Don’t Forget To Pray – featuring Anatii.
The hip hop star is tied at the top with fellow rapper Kwesta nodded for his banger singles Spirit (featuring Wale) and Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe (featuring Thabsie).
Lady Zamar’s My Baby, DJ Kent’s Love You Still and Heavy K’s Inde also made the cut.
Gqom hit Omunye by Distruction Boyz, I Do by LaSauce (featuring Amanda Black) and Suited by Shekhinah complete the list.
Veteran musician Spokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.