Somizi, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps to host Samas

That Somizi reign just won’t let up.

The popular TV/ radio personality and newly-minted Black Opal ambassador will return as host of the South African Music Awards (Samas) for a third consecutive time.

Taking place on 2 June in Sun City, he will be joined by TV/radio presenter Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Popps.

"We are going all out to ensure that SAMA24 is a dazzling experience," RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said.

"As the most credible and premier music awards show in the land, we have to keep up the standards and the hosting team is proof that we have secured only the finest and best our country has to offer.

"We believe Somizi, Dineo and Mpho will hit all the right notes and leave us entertained."