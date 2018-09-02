Boo boys must tone down abuse at games

I was sitting on the couch enjoying what was a great game of Absa Premiership football between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night.

Then, moments before half-time, the embarrassing meltdown by the Pirates forward Thamsanqa Gabuza was something I've never witnessed before in the beautiful game.

Many have questioned his celebration as if he had scored the goal. His enticing cross was put into the wrong net by a Leopards defender. Such was his relief and frustration at having finally contributed to a goal that perhaps he felt obliged to hurl his jersey into the stands and storm off to the changing rooms.

The former Golden Arrows forward has not scored prolifically during his time with the Soweto giants. This trend is nothing new in the domestic league, dating as far back as the early to mid 2000s, and local football fans are impatient with these lack of goals. In fact, he has netted only nine times in 75 appearances for the Buccaneers. It has become a trend that our forwards just don't score enough goals and we are lucky if one hits the net 14 times in a season. Thus, nothing new with Gabuza.

His stats in front of goal have agitated the Ghost alright. This aside, I am not condoning his actions in Polokwane.