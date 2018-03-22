Jennifer Ferguson still looking for justice

Activist and musician Jennifer Ferguson has not completely shut the door on laying rape charges against South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan.

Ferguson made headlines last year when she said she had been raped by Jordaan at a Port Elizabeth hotel 24 years ago - a charge Jordaan has denied.

Currently visiting South Africa from Sweden where she is based, the former ANC MP said revealing her rape ordeal had lifted a burden from her shoulders.

"Telling the truth liberated me. I sort of let go of a heavy burden and felt lighter. You don't realise what shame does to you."

Ferguson faced some criticism for not taking the matter to the police, but yesterday she said things could change.

She has spent the past four months researching and consulting legal experts.

"I am still being questioned if I want to lay a charge against him or not. I am still looking at the legal options.

"I am toying around with the idea of should I lay a criminal or a civil case. The trick about the criminal case is that I would have to turn into a state witness, and a lot of information will be required.

"I have left the door wide open for restorative justice. We need to take ownership of our offence, confess, ask forgiveness, grant it and reparations."

She said she was shocked by responses, especially one by legal guru Norman Arendse during an interview on 702.

"He said he heard my child was a product of a one-night stand. He painted me as a slut that seduced Danny. This is what they do to rape victims, assassinating their characters."