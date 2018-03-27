Clarence Munyai: Just a regular guy fighting fiercely

Clarence Munyai, 20, will go down in history as the man who broke Wayde van Niekerk’s SA 200m record. Daniel Mothowagae gets to know the other side of the rising sprinter.

What size are your running spikes?

I wear eight-and-a-half, UK size.

What kind of music psyches you up before races?

Anything by Jay-Z and Kanye West.

What's the most expensive gadget you ever bought while travelling ?

I would say my beats headphones, they cost R6000.

What car do you drive?

VW Scirocco.

Not many are aware you are a twin, what's your other half up to?

My twin brother is more interested in music and media.

In your travels, which city would you say is best?

Paris - they have nice food and the city itself is so beautiful and alive.