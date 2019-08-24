South Africa

Arson suspected after St Francis Bay blaze

By Staff Reporter - 24 August 2019 - 10:52
Several homes were destroyed in a blaze in St Francis Bay on Thursday.
Image: Richard Arderne

Eastern Cape police are probing a case of suspected arson following a devastating fire that gutted at least 13 homes in St Francis Bay on Thursday.

Police said they were looking for two men who were believed to have been calming bees with smoke when the fire broke out.

A woman alleged that at around 1pm on Thursday she had seen two men with a beehive in an open field behind Lyme Road North.

“She further said that one of the men was wearing a blue overall and another was pushing a bicycle. It is alleged that upon seeing the smoke was turning into fire, both men ran away,” police added.

A team of fire fighters and volunteers had managed to contain the blaze that left 13 houses affected, they said.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Lwazi Solombela, at 071 475 1831. The information may also be shared anonymously via #CrimeStop 08600 10111.”

