Masechaba Ndlovu has no fear about the future: God is my CEO

With a career that spans over a decade, Masechaba Ndlovu has done the most on both TV and radio and having recently left her Metro FM gig and bagged a TV hosting gig on BET, she revealed her secret of not fretting over the future.

As it turned out, the secret is quite simple, Masechaba is led by a higher power in all that she does.

"I'm a Virgo, music as I am a control freak with the little details of my life, the truth is I am lead by a higher power and I truly believe that God is my CEO," Masechaba said.

Masechaba said she's a huge believer in there being a perfect time for everything and that while it may have seem like she left television for radio, she was merely just following her purpose for that particular time in her life.