The rise of the YouTube star

It’s been reported that six out of ten people would buy a product recommended by their favourite YouTube personality over one recommended by a television or radio personality.

Experts say that this is because audiences feel a certain rapport with internet personalities over television stars – as they feel tangible, so things feel attainable.

Moyin Oloruntoba also believes this, Oloruntoba is the creator of The A1, which is an entertainment and pop culture channel.

SowetanLIVE spoke to Oloruntoba during a YouTube event hosted by Google SA.

The 27-year-old started her channel which focuses on local entertainment in 2015. She attends events, interviews media personalities and comments on various topics in the industry.

She reveals that it was tough going but worth it. She stated that things got better over time when she and a few of the other black Cape Town based YouTubers got together and formed a network.

“We so badly need so many more black YouTubers doing a variety of things, not just beauty. We have a ton of beauty people, if you want to do beauty cool, do tech, do gaming, do sport, literally the music is such a wide platform,” she said.

Since the world is still feeling the after effects of Wakanda fever, Oloruntoba thinks now is the time to show up.

She has a qualification in marketing and says her family were quite adamant she gets it before she pursued her YouTube career.

“Entertainment, I’m obsessed I tried to run away from it but I just kept coming back to it. Even by the time I wanted to do this YouTube channel my family was like look you keep talking about entertainment just do it and see how it works and for me it worked really well,” she said.