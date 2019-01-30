Tiso Blackstar Group‚ the publisher of the Sunday Times‚ Sowetan ‚ TimesLIVE, Business Day and more‚ has been awarded YouTube innovation funding from the Google News Initiative (GNI)‚ which aims to promote new ideas and strengthen newsrooms’ digital video skills around the world.

Eighty-seven news organisations in 23 countries had by the end of last year successfully bid for the funding‚ which will be applied throughout 2019. Only two of those were from SA.

Tiso Blackstar Group plans to use the funds to improve the multimedia skills of staff across its newsrooms‚ including specialist training for multimedia producers‚ and to prioritise a year-long investigative video reporting project.

The latter will include exploring new video journalism formats and techniques. “Together with our award-winning journalists at the Sunday Times‚ we will produce a high-quality‚ in-depth investigative video journalism series.

"The funding gives our teams the chance to explore alternative storytelling methods and allows us to improve the skills of journalists who have never delved into multimedia journalism before‚” said Tiso Blackstar Group’s head of video content‚ Amanda Moore.