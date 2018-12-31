Winnie Ntshaba: I want to enter 2019 sober and with God

Actress Winnie Ntshaba told TshisaLIVE about her plans for 2019. While she certainly won't be making resolutions‚ she does want more joy in her life.

She said she wants to celebrate life and bury the dark days that were triggered by the death of her mom.

TshisaLIVE asked the actress about her plans.

TshisaLIVE: Resolutions or nah?

Winnie Ntshaba: I don’t make resolutions

TL: What do you want to change in your life in 2019?

WN: In my life I would like to me more discerning as I seem to trust people that don’t deserve to be trusted. If you say you come with good intentions‚ I take your word for it… that has been my struggle.