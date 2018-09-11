Life sometimes gives you dramatic curve balls that reveal profound things you may have been missing and unfortunately for actress Winnie Ntshaba‚ it was her mother's sudden death that woke her up.

The Herd actress told TshisaLIVE her mom died suddenly in November last year and because of the devastating loss‚ she's had to re-organise her time to ensure that her family occupies the top spots on her priority list.

"At the moment‚ I am busy being a mother and taking care of me. Strengthening my relationship with God. After losing our mother in November last year I realised 'Winnie‚ you have to take care of you'. I take each day as a gift from God. I've had to really focus on it because with my mother's death it was sudden. Today she was with us then the following day she was gone just like that."

Ntshaba said she's been working on living in the moment and trying to make the most of the time she has with her loved ones.