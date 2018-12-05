Cardi B announces split from Offset
After a year of marriage‚ US super couple Cardi B and Migos' Offset have split‚ leaving fans in shock and deep in their feels.
Cardi made the surprise announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.
In a video Cardi said that people had been "bugging" her about her relationship and she wanted to clear a few things up.
That's when she dropped a serious bombshell.
"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. He's always somebody that I run to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."
She said the pair‚ who have a child together had simply grown apart.
"I guess we grew out of love but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."
The internet was distraught over the news and soon Cardi was trending around the world as fans tried to make sense of their feels.
Offset responded to the chaos by simply commenting‚ "Y'all won".
That was when fans dragged him real hard and claimed he was the one to blame for the split.
In short‚ it was a mess!
