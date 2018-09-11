WATCH | First glimpse of Sbahle Mpisane since horror car crash

Sbahle Mpisane has for the first time spoken to fans from her hospital bed to express her gratitude for the overwhelming support since she was involved in a car crash on August 9.

Sbahle seems to be well on her way to a miraculous recovery after fighting for her life in hospital for weeks.

Her brother, Andile Mpisane shared a video on Instagram which has given fans a first look at Sbahle and her healing process.

Sporting a nice long weave, a black velvet gown and makeup, Sbahle gave a brief speech in the video to thank her family, friends and fans for all the support she has been getting since the accident.

Sbahle's hospital room was filled with flowers and get well soon balloons.

"Hey guys today is the 11 of September, it's my parent's anniversary and we are very excited. And also I am sick today. Thank you guys all the fans for helping make me feel better, all the presents and everything else. And my sister for bringing me a present today. I love you guys, I love my parents so much and I love my brother for all the presents you brought for me. Thank you guys, thank you guys again," she said.

