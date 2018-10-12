Lifestyle

Yoh! The Ranaka's are back & the streets can't deal

By Kyle Zeeman - 12 October 2018 - 10:31

Fans of the show have been suffering from a severe case of withdrawal symptoms, so when the first episode of the show hit our screens, they could hardly contain themselves.

I mean‚ this is the Mzansi's own Keeping Up With The Kardashians who went to a no-fees school!

All of the old faves were back‚ including Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka‚ Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka and even boetie Ranaka Ranaka.

In fact Ranaka cemented his position as the original black sheep of the family with his usual antics and left fans in stitches.

One of the funniest moments on the show was when Ranaka's missus Michelle told everyone that she loves her husband but he sometimes "forgets to come home".

Yah! That party life‚ neh?

And that time boetie told Mzansi that he still doesn't have a license‚ giving us all heart attacks.

There was also insane love for Ntate Ranaka who had viewers in tears with laughter over his sharp wit and big words.

Especially when he told his family to go eat next door and referred to a shebeen as an "eatery".

