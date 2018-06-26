SA stars go cultural at BET event

Local rapper Sjava not only stole the night in Hollywood with his big win at the BET Awards, but he made a proudly South African statement as he collected his gong in his Zulu warrior-style attire.

The Ngempela hit-maker had cameras flashing rocking ibeshu (Zulu traditional apron made out of calf skin to cover the bottom half). The barefooted star accessorised his ensemble with a Zulu traditional leopard headpiece and embroidered reed mat referred to as icansi.

The Afro-futuristic theme for this year's awards hosted by American actor and musician Jamie Foxx was Wakanda Forever, inspired by blockbuster film Black Panther.

Sjava won the award for Viewers' Choice Best International Act, beating big names such as Niniola from Nigeria and Brazil's MC Soffia.