Where is the one place that a woman can easily pick up germs? The toilet seat perhaps? True‚ but studies have revealed that a woman's handbag carries more bacteria than the toilet seat!

"As women‚ we hardly go anywhere without our handbags‚" explains Casey Rousseau of insurance company 1st for Women.

"They're extensions of ourselves and home to everything we hold dear. According to various studies‚ they are also one of the worst offenders when it comes to germ hot spots in a typical household‚ and according to a study done by Initial Washroom Hygiene‚ there could be as many as 10‚000 bacteria on and in your handbag‚" she said.

As 10 October marks World Handbag Day‚ Roussea shared some tips on how to neutralise handbag bugs.

1. Clean your handbag with anti-bacterial soap daily. Thorough and regular cleaning of genuine leather bags and purses is especially important as their spongy texture offers perfect conditions for the growth and spread of bacteria.