SA beauties make their mark at UN

By Julia Madibogo - 26 September 2018 - 10:12
Tamaryn Green spoke about the scourge of TB at the UN General Assembly in New York.

South African beauties staged a take-over at the United Nations in New York this week.

Reigning Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, TV powerhouse Bonang Matheba and actress par excellence Nomzamo Mbatha led talks and discussions in different parts of the international organisation on Monday and yesterday.

Green, who is a tuberculosis (TB) survivor, gave a talk on the disease during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. The lanky beauty queen was invited under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO); Stop TB, the advocacy body; and the SA department of health.

Green said she wanted to add her voice to the call to end TB on the world stage.

"The world is on the cusp of a global push to deal with this killer disease. I am very grateful to have the power of the Miss SA platform - which is so much bigger than I could ever have imagined - and to be in a position to make my voice heard. Because of my title, I have an opportunity to help as many people as I can," she said.

UN Goodwill ambassador Mbatha yesterday attended the world gathering as one of the moderators.

Mbatha said: "I am in New York attending the UN General Assembly week and today I will be hosting the Annual Concordia Summit and moderating the panel on finding sustainable solutions to empowering refugees and building on the economy."

Matheba, who is one of the hosts for the Global Citizen festival which is set to take place in December, is scheduled to be one of the lead moderators at the
"Leave No Girl Behind" discussions at the gathering.

The esteemed group of panelists at the discussions, included President of France, Emmanuel Macron; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; British Prime Minister Theresa May and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

