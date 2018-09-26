SA beauties make their mark at UN

South African beauties staged a take-over at the United Nations in New York this week.

Reigning Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, TV powerhouse Bonang Matheba and actress par excellence Nomzamo Mbatha led talks and discussions in different parts of the international organisation on Monday and yesterday.

Green, who is a tuberculosis (TB) survivor, gave a talk on the disease during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. The lanky beauty queen was invited under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO); Stop TB, the advocacy body; and the SA department of health.

Green said she wanted to add her voice to the call to end TB on the world stage.

"The world is on the cusp of a global push to deal with this killer disease. I am very grateful to have the power of the Miss SA platform - which is so much bigger than I could ever have imagined - and to be in a position to make my voice heard. Because of my title, I have an opportunity to help as many people as I can," she said.