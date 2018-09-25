HairGoals: 5 celebrities give advice on natural hair

The afro is not only fashionable but celebrated with its own international day on September 15 and events like the Johannesburg Natural Hair Expo, which took place on Heritage Day at Constitutional Hill in Joburg.

Some of our favourite celebrities rock their crowns in amazing styles, showing the world natural hair can be as beautiful as any other type of textured hair.

However, it’s not always easy taking care of it, especially if you are transitioning or just did the big chop. So, if you are looking for guidance, we have gathered easy advice celebrities have given over the years.