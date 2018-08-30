Baigum Abrahams: SA's own Super Woman

Baigum Abrahams is officially SA's Super Woman.

The rookie fire fighter from Strandfontein was honoured with this award in the Toughest Fire Fighter Alive SA competition by Fire & Rescue International earlier this month.

She also won the overall title of the Toughest Fire Fighter, which saw 30 women as well as men compete.

Based at Mitchells Plain Fire Station in the Mother City, she had only been on the job for 13 days and had hardly trained to compete.

"I never had much time to follow a training programme as I would have liked to.

In between studying, classes and having a four-year-old son at home, I never had much time to prepare.

But I dedicated a week. After work I practiced dummy drags as I mostly struggled with that, and climbed the stairs of the civic centre, like twice...," says the 23-year-old.

Abrahams explains the rigorous activities as more than just tough.

"We had to drag a charged line, a hose filled with water, which makes it really heavy, across approximately 30 metres. Then we had to take a 25kg drum through a tunnel, do a dummy drag for 80 metres and scale a wall about four metres high. The third stage involved running five stories high with a 25l drum, wall up two hoses and run back and attach your nozzle to a monitor used in hazardous areas when fire fighters can't be exposed.