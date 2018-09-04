Men's perfect mistress has curves

Men prefer side chicks who are curvy with long hair and nice eyes. Their personalities do not count, as long as the woman is fit and attractive.

This is according to research done by Victoria Milan, one of the world's most discreet online platforms for those seeking extramarital adventures.

It conducted a survey in which it asked men from more than 20 countries on their preferred perfect mistress.

South Africa, the United States, Australia, Belgium, Mexico, Peru and Brazil were among the 22 countries polled.

"In total, we polled 4803 participants. From those, 12% were using our site from South Africa, which means 576 men who seek extramarital affairs in this region. Behind the UK, South Africa was one of the countries from where our users participated the most in this survey," said CEO Sigurd Vedal.

Vedal said the last research done in 2015 showed a preference for slim girls.

He said this survey was repeated because physical stereotypes have since changed.