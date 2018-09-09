Unathi being true to her music, self

From being one of our favourite morning radio personalities, Idols SA judge, television host and songstress Unathi Nkayi has undoubtedly carved her colourful name in the SA entertainment industry and is not stopping any time soon.

Her musical journey spans over 15 years with the first song she ever wrote back in 2003 which won song of the year at the Metro FM Music Awards.

She is in the throes of her first music tour titled Brave, True and Strong, named after her latest album, which is themed at celebrating women, perseverance and the beauty of life.

"I can't believe this week is finally here, I thought I would be more stressed but I'm actually quite relaxed so it's okay, it's a good week," she says after wrapping up rehearsals. "My biggest anxiety is if we have covered the 15 years' journey properly enough."

She credits being supported by a great team constantly calming her nerves and anxieties.

"I am free to just share and give my energy and go down a 15-year journey with friends, family, music lovers and some of the musicians I featured along the way or who have featured me."