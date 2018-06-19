Hearts intersected at a green traffic light

Nkuke Mabitsela had to get creative to get his wife's attention. When he first saw Toloki Teffo, he knew she was special.

Mabitsela even remembers the date he first laid eyes on her.

"It was October 27 2010. We met in Polokwane. We were both crossing the street at the robot and I took one look at her and I got cold feet."

He tried greeting her and asking if he could walk with her. But she said "No".

But, he wasn't about to be deflated.

"I then asked for a sip of her drink and she gave in," he says.

He claims he wasn't thirsty, but did it to buy time.

Mabitsela worked up the nerve to ask for her number, but she had conditions for when he should call.

"We went our separate ways but, hey, I couldn't stop thinking about her.

"I called her immediately to confirm the number and check how she would answer my call. I asked her to tell me when she finished her errands. She did, and we met the same day while in town."