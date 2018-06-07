Grooming their best friends for marriage

The elders were certainly wise when they recommended we attend church and weddings to find love.

Sibongiseni and Silindokuhle Mhaka, part of a bridal party of mutual friends, are now married to each other and couldn't be happier.

Sibongiseni says he was one the groomsmen and she was the bridesmaid at a wedding in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal in January 2012.

But it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

"The bride and groom conspired to hook us up and it somehow turned out like they wished."

They met two days before the wedding day.

"My friend [the groom] had asked me to drive from Nquthu to Ladysmith to pick her up as we were going to practice the step dance for the wedding.

"Maybe this was also part of the set-up because I didn't understand why he asked me, when he knew I didn't know my way through KZN.

"I was from Joburg and had never been to KZN before. But I made the first move in a way.

"Her friend, who was also part of the bridal party, gave me her numbers.

"We called and texted each other on a daily basis until she agreed to come to Johannesburg that February. We never looked back from then," he says.