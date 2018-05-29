Love behind prison walls

Love will always find you, even if it's behind prison walls.

S'manga Theopilus Khumalo met the love of his life, Eunice, in prison where he is doing time for murder. Khumalo refused to divulge details of his crime.

"I have been in prison since 27 October 2009 - 10 years in here already. I was in prison for three months when one of her young relatives got arrested for assault. He was remanded [in custody] at Boksburg Prison.

"That prison is rough, with gangsters ruling it. So my brother who is also my co-accused, took the boy to our cell as we felt pity on him. We knew what was happening with young boys of his age. We took care of him up until he was released in February 2010.

"The boy spoke good things about us and then Eunice decided to visit us and even followed our court case as we were still awaiting trial. The rest, as they say, is history."

They started dating in 2010 and were married in Johannesburg Prison, better known as Sun City, in 2015.