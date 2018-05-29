Love behind prison walls
Love will always find you, even if it's behind prison walls.
S'manga Theopilus Khumalo met the love of his life, Eunice, in prison where he is doing time for murder. Khumalo refused to divulge details of his crime.
"I have been in prison since 27 October 2009 - 10 years in here already. I was in prison for three months when one of her young relatives got arrested for assault. He was remanded [in custody] at Boksburg Prison.
"That prison is rough, with gangsters ruling it. So my brother who is also my co-accused, took the boy to our cell as we felt pity on him. We knew what was happening with young boys of his age. We took care of him up until he was released in February 2010.
"The boy spoke good things about us and then Eunice decided to visit us and even followed our court case as we were still awaiting trial. The rest, as they say, is history."
They started dating in 2010 and were married in Johannesburg Prison, better known as Sun City, in 2015.
"I wanted to marry her because she showed me the other part of the world by accepting my situation and vowed to wait for me all the years I am serving. By marrying her while I am still here was to show her my appreciation and honour for her. She knows God, she is kind, loving, faithful, true to herself and respectful."
Eunice said he proposed in 2014 by writing a letter which he handed to her on one of her visits.
"Our relatives met early 2014 and they discussed how they would help us. His family organised the suit and the wedding ring. We had to request the prison for permission and they granted us early 2015 and a certain amount of guests were allowed. We had the pastor from our church conduct the marriage. On the eve of the wedding I went to have the place cleaned and decorated. It didn't look like a prison at all. October 27 2015 - our wedding day."
Khumalo said as soon as he is released in six months time he wants to build them a home in KZN and start their own transport and property enterprise.
Eunice, who works as a consultant at a medical aid company, and Khumalo plan to have plenty of kids as well - at least three.
"I can't wait because it's been hard for us. We can't enjoy marriage benefits since this place limits my privileges. All our plans are on hold, she is also being mocked by people who know her," Khumalo said.
"Every Sunday she comes to visit me, which takes away her resting time since she is a working woman. It's my first marriage and I want to make her happy."
