Actress Thandy Matlaila will soon celebrate her 30th birthday and her family are praying that she finds herself a prince charming and has some kids soon.

The star‚ who is killing it on screen in her role as Cleo on The Queen‚ told Move magazine that both her spiritual and biological mothers hold pray meetings for her because they are scared she might end up with no hubby or children‚ but that she doesn't feel pressure to fit into a certain mould.

"There's pressure to achieve certain things. Everyone is making a big deal out of me turning 30‚ but I feel that it is just a year added to my life."

Matlaila said she was misunderstood and wanted children‚ just not out of wedlock. She added that men were often threatened by an independent woman who isn't scared to speak her mind.