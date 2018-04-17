Groovstas are making big moves in SA

A new campaign aimed at celebrating those who dare to stand out and follow their dreams is set to take local social media by storm.

In an effort to recognize and celebrate those who have made big moves in their various fields, Digital and Social Media, Plumfactory have launched the Groovsta movement.

Through a series of videos posted on social media platforms, the public will get a glimpse into the lives of “Groovstas’ and get tips on what it takes to get to the top.

The public will also get to nominate those they believe deserve to have this title bestowed upon them.

Each Groovsta is presented with their own gift package as a keepsake and constant reminder of how fabulous they are.

So what is a Groovsta? According to the great minds behind the project, it is a person who is:

- an independent thinker

- not afraid to dream

- not afraid to share ideas and defy the status quo. They tend to bring the Light Bulb moment in any situation.

To launch the series, power couple Connie and Shona Ferguson take some time off their busy schedules to let us know what makes them a success story.