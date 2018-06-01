AKA: I never thought I would end up feeling so bitter about love
With 15 days to go until AKA releases his new album‚ Touch My Blood‚ the musician is certainly getting hype.
On Tuesday he released a song in collaboration with Reebok and said it was just a taste of what was to come.
Then on Wednesday night a video of AKA dropping bars went viral on social media.
"Waited two years just to see you with your weave off... What that say about your character‚ you was f**king me while I was paying damages‚" AKA raps in the video.
Mzansi was shook and immediately fans went into squad mode‚ defending either AKA or his ex‚ Bonang.
Although AKA has remained largely mum on their split‚ after the video was released‚ fans are anticipating a lot more to come.
And on Twitter‚ AKA has hinted that fan's assumptions are correct.
"You reap what you sow. This ain't no freestyle bih #TMB."