With 15 days to go until AKA releases his new album‚ Touch My Blood‚ the musician is certainly getting hype.

On Tuesday he released a song in collaboration with Reebok and said it was just a taste of what was to come.

Then on Wednesday night a video of AKA dropping bars went viral on social media.

"Waited two years just to see you with your weave off... What that say about your character‚ you was f**king me while I was paying damages‚" AKA raps in the video.