Wanna get pregnant fast? The Queen's Petronella 'knows a guy in Germiston'

By Kyle Zeeman - 01 June 2018 - 09:58
We all have that auntie that can sort you out with anything you need. A new car for cheap? She knows a place. Want to find lost love or skaftins? She knows a guy. For Mzansi‚ that person is Petronella.

The domestic worker (and part-time life coach) dishes out advice like disses on a Pusha T diss track and was quick to tell one of the show's characters how she can help her get pregnant.

Cleo‚ played by Thandy Matlaila‚ was sippin' tea with Petronella on the show this week when our fave told her that she knows a guy in Germiston that can sort out her fertility issues.

A whole Dr Blom!

Obvs‚ Dr Blom is a fictional doctor‚ but that didn't stop the Twitter streets from erupting in laughter at the suggestion and sharing the joke in memes and hilarious posts.

We just wanna know how she found the Dr so fast! And if she is willing to share the digits.

Also‚ can we just ship actress Thembsie Matu‚ who plays Petronella on The Queen‚ off to America so she can win all the Oscars and Emmys already.

