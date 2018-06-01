Wanna get pregnant fast? The Queen's Petronella 'knows a guy in Germiston'
We all have that auntie that can sort you out with anything you need. A new car for cheap? She knows a place. Want to find lost love or skaftins? She knows a guy. For Mzansi‚ that person is Petronella.
The domestic worker (and part-time life coach) dishes out advice like disses on a Pusha T diss track and was quick to tell one of the show's characters how she can help her get pregnant.
Cleo‚ played by Thandy Matlaila‚ was sippin' tea with Petronella on the show this week when our fave told her that she knows a guy in Germiston that can sort out her fertility issues.
I really can’t with Patronella 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/6zBj1TEolw— Gale (@GeeMolema) May 30, 2018
A whole Dr Blom!
Obvs‚ Dr Blom is a fictional doctor‚ but that didn't stop the Twitter streets from erupting in laughter at the suggestion and sharing the joke in memes and hilarious posts.
#TheQueenMzansi so E Germiston they boil and Warm eggs to be fertile lol Petronella pic.twitter.com/Rl89IcdqT1— Kkokkie (@Kkokkie1) May 30, 2018
Is petronella the social worker of the maake family? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/lriKpPZjdQ— Thapelo_Matlaila (@thapelo_tmant) May 30, 2018
Dr Blom here at Germiston? 😂 is it the same Dr selling sick note at station Petronella? #TheQueenMzansi— Ignition 🔑 (@Advice_Makhubs) May 30, 2018
And then Petronella talks about 'uDoctor Blom ofudumeza amaqanda...'— Baba WaMaTwins ✌🏻 (@sjabulisodube) May 30, 2018
I'm ended #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/omenJik1wi
We just wanna know how she found the Dr so fast! And if she is willing to share the digits.
Patronella jst arrived from eastern cape ND she already has a Dr. Blom in germiston??? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xU06hpodvY— Reshoketswe ledwaba (@shoxled) May 30, 2018
Let me google and save Dr Blom from Germiston’s details nje just in case 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi— Fanakazo (@NGCWETI2) May 30, 2018
#thequeenmzansi Ke kopa number ya Dr Blom wakho Germiston **asking for a friend **— L I N D I W E ♣♧♠ (@lindi_ngeno) May 30, 2018
Also‚ can we just ship actress Thembsie Matu‚ who plays Petronella on The Queen‚ off to America so she can win all the Oscars and Emmys already.
Give Petronella a damn award, it don't matter noba yeyantoni - singing/best group/sportswoman of the year/hip hop artist of the year/ best selling album - yey! as long as it's an award that we can celebrate. #TheQueenMzansi #brutus @Official_SABC1 @Mzansimagic #SAMA24 🏆🏆🏆— Siviwe Ngcaza (@Maviegela_) May 31, 2018