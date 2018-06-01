Wanna get pregnant fast? The Queen's Petronella 'knows a guy in Germiston'

We all have that auntie that can sort you out with anything you need. A new car for cheap? She knows a place. Want to find lost love or skaftins? She knows a guy. For Mzansi‚ that person is Petronella.

The domestic worker (and part-time life coach) dishes out advice like disses on a Pusha T diss track and was quick to tell one of the show's characters how she can help her get pregnant.

Cleo‚ played by Thandy Matlaila‚ was sippin' tea with Petronella on the show this week when our fave told her that she knows a guy in Germiston that can sort out her fertility issues.