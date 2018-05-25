Lifestyle

So Pusha T's 'brilliant' album now means we’ve forgiven Kanye?

By Kyle Zeeman - 25 May 2018 - 14:02
From left: Kanye West and Pusha T
Image: Getty Images

Kanye West seems to be in most music fans' good books again after his work on Pusha T's album nearly caused a riot on social media this week.

Pusha T dropped his album Daytona on Friday and it immediately hit the trends list with people FREAKING OUT at West's production on the record.

His verses on some of the tracks were also hailed as "brilliant".

All of this comes just weeks after he had the internet in a huff over his comments suggesting that slavery was a choice and him being spotted wearing a cap with Donald Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan on it.

Some suggested the controversial moves made by the Gold Digger rapper was part of a performance art piece or was just to get us all hot under the collar until he drops his latest music.

Either way‚ the streets seem to have moved their mark off West as public enemy number one‚ especially since it was reported he had spent more than R1-million to give Pusha T the perfect cover album art.

According to Entertainment Weekly‚ West spent $85‚000 on a photo secretly taken by one of Whitney Houston’s family members of the star's bathroom during her struggles with drug addiction.

Pusha T also told The Angie Martinez Show the cover art was a last minute change by West.

“He changed my artwork last night at 1 am. He wasn’t feeling it. (Originally)‚ the artwork — it was pictures that we all agreed on. 1 am‚ my phone rings. There’s no caller ID. 'Hey‚ yeah‚ I think we should change the artwork. And I like this other artwork. And this other artwork is 85 grand.

"I said‚ 'hey‚ I don’t want to pay for that and I wasn’t even going to ask you to pay for that.' We picked what we picked‚ it’s here‚ it’s ready. ‘No‚ this is what people need to see to go along with this music‚’ (Kanye responded). ‘I'm going to pay for that.'"

