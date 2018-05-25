So Pusha T's 'brilliant' album now means we’ve forgiven Kanye?
Kanye West seems to be in most music fans' good books again after his work on Pusha T's album nearly caused a riot on social media this week.
Pusha T dropped his album Daytona on Friday and it immediately hit the trends list with people FREAKING OUT at West's production on the record.
His verses on some of the tracks were also hailed as "brilliant".
This Pusha T album is evidence that Kanye cannot miss, this production is exactly what modern sampling should sound like— Roman Reigns Flacko (@TheFlexologist) May 25, 2018
I couldn’t even catch lyrics the first couple listens because I was too busy enjoying the production.
11/10 album
I forgive Kanye for all the stupid shit he's been saying, pusha t's album's fucking dope 🙏— inderhimovic (@inderD17) May 25, 2018
All of this comes just weeks after he had the internet in a huff over his comments suggesting that slavery was a choice and him being spotted wearing a cap with Donald Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan on it.
Some suggested the controversial moves made by the Gold Digger rapper was part of a performance art piece or was just to get us all hot under the collar until he drops his latest music.
Either way‚ the streets seem to have moved their mark off West as public enemy number one‚ especially since it was reported he had spent more than R1-million to give Pusha T the perfect cover album art.
Kanye spent 85k to use Whitney Houston’s crack bathroom for the Pusha T album cover....— ⚠️TESTING⚠️ YBL ⚠️ (@Dbo5666) May 24, 2018
Kanye is a legend. No Kanye slaughter will be tolerated pic.twitter.com/v5gz9iniq0
According to Entertainment Weekly‚ West spent $85‚000 on a photo secretly taken by one of Whitney Houston’s family members of the star's bathroom during her struggles with drug addiction.
Pusha T also told The Angie Martinez Show the cover art was a last minute change by West.
“He changed my artwork last night at 1 am. He wasn’t feeling it. (Originally)‚ the artwork — it was pictures that we all agreed on. 1 am‚ my phone rings. There’s no caller ID. 'Hey‚ yeah‚ I think we should change the artwork. And I like this other artwork. And this other artwork is 85 grand.
"I said‚ 'hey‚ I don’t want to pay for that and I wasn’t even going to ask you to pay for that.' We picked what we picked‚ it’s here‚ it’s ready. ‘No‚ this is what people need to see to go along with this music‚’ (Kanye responded). ‘I'm going to pay for that.'"