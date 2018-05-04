Anyway‚ it was a while back and we should be over it by now and just appreciate the music they left us.

However‚ Rihanna's recent revelation that the pair aren't even friends left us in our feels again.

The hitmaker revealed in a profile on Vogue‚ which she covers for June 2018‚ that she and her ex beau were not on the greatest terms at the moment. The pair were romantically linked round about the time they collaborated on Work.

"We don’t have a friendship now‚ but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is‚'" Rihanna told the magazine when asked about the current state of relationship with Drake.

Yikes.

But clearly sis is totes over it because‚ uhm‚ she's happy and glowing‚ and all that!

Oh and she's working on a reggae album. Just watch her in this video: