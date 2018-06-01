Even though Ntsiki Mazwai and Bonang Matheba aren't exactly the best of friends‚ the musician has come out to defend B as AKA went on the rampage to air their dirty laundry through his music and in several tweets.

The rapper's tirade of disses started when a video of him dropping bars to a small group of fans went viral.

"Waited two years just to see you with your weave off... What that say about your character‚ you was f**king me while I was paying damages‚" AKA rapped in the video.

AKA continued to fire shots throughout the day on Thursday tweeting that he never thought he would end up feeling so bitter about love. Then on Thursday night fans were left shook as the Baddest hitmaker dropped two new singles‚ Beyonce and Amen.

And‚ as it turns out‚ those bars from Wednesday night are lyrics from Beyonce.

In the wake of the fiasco‚ Ntsiki defended Bonang‚ saying that men in the industry 'used' B for the fame.