Ntsiki Mazwai: Euphonik & AKA‚ Bonang made you!

By Karishma Thakurdin - 01 June 2018 - 12:11
Image: Instagram

Even though Ntsiki Mazwai and Bonang Matheba aren't exactly the best of friends‚ the musician has come out to defend B as AKA went on the rampage to air their dirty laundry through his music and in several tweets.

The rapper's tirade of disses started when a video of him dropping bars to a small group of fans went viral.

"Waited two years just to see you with your weave off... What that say about your character‚ you was f**king me while I was paying damages‚" AKA rapped in the video.

AKA continued to fire shots throughout the day on Thursday tweeting that he never thought he would end up feeling so bitter about love. Then on Thursday night fans were left shook as the Baddest hitmaker dropped two new singles‚ Beyonce and Amen.

And‚ as it turns out‚ those bars from Wednesday night are lyrics from Beyonce.

In the wake of the fiasco‚ Ntsiki defended Bonang‚ saying that men in the industry 'used' B for the fame.

Ntsiki also questioned why guys who dated B found it necessary to drag her after they split.

Ntsiki told followers to be honest and admit that Bonang brought "the power to the couple".

"Let us for a moment be honest with ourselves ....Bonang has got enviable charisma and chemistry. She lives up to her name. LOOK (at me) I didn't say she has a good heart but she does have charisma. Allow."

Bonang and AKA previously pulled a stunt on fans‚ claiming to have broken up but later revealed it was a prank. TshisaLIVE has made attempts to get hold of both. Team Bonang has said they are not ready to comment as yet and attempts to get hold of AKA and his team have been unsuccessful.

