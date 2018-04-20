"They want me to talk about my break-up. They want to know where I am and what I have been doing. The thing is with a reality show‚ I can talk about things in my life on my terms‚ without anyone telling my story with me. It is what people are asking and I said; 'You know what‚ let me just do it. It feels right to share and this is the right way to do it.'"

But not everybody is throwing parties in celebration of Bonang returning to screens. There have been suggestions that she was simply doing a reality show because her former bestie‚ Somizi‚ was returning with his and she didn't want to be left behind.

Queen B hit back at the suggestion she was a copycat‚ saying it was important that she made the show different to what is out there.

"I don't think or worry about it (being labelled a copycat). I think that wherever you go‚ people will always say you copied this‚ but chances are that person also copied from somebody else. It is a ripple effect of going over the same things over and over again but in different phases‚ times and ways. All I know is that if I am doing something that someone has done before‚ it is important to do it differently because that is the only way I am going to stand out."

Bonang said that she is in a good space at the moment and focusing on projects both here and overseas.

"I spend most weeks out of the country and I am just travelling. I love seeing new people and being in new places‚ but South Africa is always home."