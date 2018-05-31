Anele leaves 'Real Talk' after two years

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda is bidding farewell to Real Talk after two years.

According to a statement released by SABC 3 on Thursday afternoon, Mdoda is leaving the talk show to focus on her “personal projects and career prospects.”

“Real Talk with Anele has, since the beginning of season one, been exceptionally close to my heart and I have been enormously proud to work with SABC 3,” she said.

“I feel, for my own growth, it is time to leave the show and to focus on my career ambitions and prospects.

“I would like to thank SABC3, the viewers and everyone behind the show for the opportunity they afforded me through the show. Hopefully this is not the end but see you later.”

Mdoda’s last show will be on Friday, 8 June.

However, the current season of Real Talk will run until the end of October 2018.

The show plans to get a new host and more details will be announced at a later stage.

“Anele has been an integral part of the show and an ideal personality for brand SABC 3,” said Aisha Mohamed, SABC3 Head of Bouquet.

“The channel would like to thank her for the tremendous contribution, talent and flair that she brought to the show. We wish her well in all her future prospects.”

While Mdoda took a break in April, Azania Mosaka filled in for her as host.