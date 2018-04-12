Azania Mosaka hosts 'Real Talk', Anele takes a break

Azania Mosaka steps into the shoes of Anele Mdoda as the host of Real Talk this month.

A statement from SABC3 said Mdoda was taking a break while Mosaka steers the show from Tuesday.

Yesterday, an excited Mosaka said she missed television.

"I haven't been on TV in a long time. Funnily enough, at the start of this year, one of the things lingering with me was that maybe it's time to get in there. I was open to it if it came along.

"So, when Cheeky Media [a production house] came to me and the SABC gave me the thumbs up, I was happy. I didn't realise how much I missed television as a medium. I wanted the immediate gratification that radio gave me. But, I missed looking into the camera and doing my thing," she said.

Since she quit Metro FM, Mosaka has hosted shows on Power FM and 702. She said Real Talk would give her a national platform.

"I look forward to engaging with people in Bizana and Lichtenburg. There will be great content. It's the same show but I will do it my own way and leave my stamp."

Mosaka will present at least 12 shows until April 26 on weekdays from 6pm to 7pm on SABC3.