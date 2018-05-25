LTDWS | From fry to sauté‚ Somizi explains the levels in his life

You know in life when you are sure that you've successfully moved on to another level of living... it shows in everything even in the way you cook and according to Somgaga once you move from frying to sautéing your onions‚ you are most definitely there.

New levels always start off subtly... then the next thing you are told that you are still boiling when the likes of Somizi allow food to simmer.

Ayeye!

Viewers of Living The Dream With Somizi were rolling on the floor with laughter when Mhlongo educated them on some of these levels.