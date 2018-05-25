#LTDWS | From fry to sauté‚ Somizi explains the levels in his life
You know in life when you are sure that you've successfully moved on to another level of living... it shows in everything even in the way you cook and according to Somgaga once you move from frying to sautéing your onions‚ you are most definitely there.
New levels always start off subtly... then the next thing you are told that you are still boiling when the likes of Somizi allow food to simmer.
Ayeye!
Viewers of Living The Dream With Somizi were rolling on the floor with laughter when Mhlongo educated them on some of these levels.
Somiza is funny as hell 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/WjNzuy5KW0— Noko (@NJRaphala) May 24, 2018
In addition to G63'ing and i8'ing (transportation levels)‚ there are also Louis Vuitton and Black Opal (style and slayage) levels to think about.
Then there's the random vacations... the monthly salaries to his family and the multiple goodies he gets just because he exists and many more. Oh and he also decided on a whim that he wants a butler... #levels
Twitter is totes convinced that the whole show is just about levels and they had the memes ready:
When @somizi said "I think everyone here has matric except for me"— Olivia... (@_Phumla_) May 24, 2018
I was like but you're the only millionaire motherf""ker so it doesn't matter tho #LTDWS #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/U4M8vK9Zrf
#LTDWSomizi ul will just have to tell me what you guys think pic.twitter.com/OyJfxmfD7t— Lepower!!! (@katliwa_lepower) May 24, 2018
But even though Mhlongo and his levels are fun to watch‚ it seems Mohale's "oddness" keeps rubbing SomG's fans the wrong way.
Not even 5mins into #LTDWSomizi .. Mohale is in his phone already 😥 pic.twitter.com/jdqIUhlFFs— 💕Fat ass Bae💕 (@Jenny_msJ) May 24, 2018
Why do i feel so bad for mohale yong? I swear being Somizi's boyfriend is a job itself!😂 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/gCIWtAkm2D— PAT L (@cryptoskopophil) May 24, 2018
They really can't get over how "disinterested" he looks half the time.
#ltdwsomizi Heeeh Mohale what did you get yourself into? You even impatient shem... pic.twitter.com/aD64TqFMfT— Mosebjadi🌸 (@KhomotjoM) May 24, 2018
#LTDWSomizi mohale copes like nicki on the pictures below.....around somizi 's old friends .👀💯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UMcQElgPRy— Sheldon👑 (@lethabontswane) May 24, 2018
This Mohale guy neh.. Hai retla bona. #ltdwsomizi pic.twitter.com/lGmxF6eP9W— Mosebjadi🌸 (@KhomotjoM) May 24, 2018