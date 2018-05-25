Semenya switches to 800m in US

Jobodwana, Scott-Efurd, are the other SA delegates in the Eugene Diamond League Whatever comes Caster Semenya's way, she is ready.

This is according to her coach Samuel Sepeng ahead of tomorrow's IAAF Diamond League where Semenya will make a switch to the 800m at the meeting in Eugene, US.

"We go there to do what we do best, we are always ready for what comes our way," Sepeng told Sowetan this week.

Semenya kicked off her Diamond campaign with a record victory (3:59.92 in the 1500m in Doha, Qatar, early this month and tomorrow's race will actually mark the start of her 800m title defence .

Asked if the Olympic and World champ would chase the 800m/1500m Diamond double, Sepeng said they were "taking one step at a time" and the focus was on the

Prefontaine Classic meeting.