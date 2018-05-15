Mshoza's hubby hands himself in, released on bail

Kwaito star Mshoza's husband Thuthukani Mvula is out on R5 000 bail.

Mvula faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation and pointing a firearm after a fight with his wife.

The matter has been postponed to May 28.

Free State police spokesman Sergeant Mmako Mophiring said Mvula handed himself in at the Phuthaditjhaba police station yesterday after his wife had opened a case against him

This past week it emerged that the couple have split just six months after Mvula paid

lobola for her.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mshoza said she wants out of the relationship and accused her husband of threatening to kill her if she left him.

Mvula denied threatening Mshoza and claimed that he bust her at her boyfriend's house last week when he went to collect his car from her.